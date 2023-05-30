BCCI’s Jay Shah Faces Criticism for His ‘Mawali’ Gestures in IPL Final

The Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Jay Shah, has been facing criticism on social media for his inappropriate gestures during the final match of the IPL.

Jay Shah was present at the Narendra Modi Stadium, along with other dignitaries, to watch the final match of the 16th edition between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.

During the final over, when Chennai Super Kings needed 11 runs off 3 balls, Jay Shah, who is a member of the Gujarat Cricket Association was seen making inappropriate gestures.

However, Indian all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, turned the game in CSK’s favor by hitting Mohit Sharma for a maximum and then a boundary on the final ball to chase the target.

Meanwhile, fans mocked the Chairman of the Asian Cricket Council for displaying childish behavior while sitting with dignitaries and holding important positions in BCCI.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions from cricket fans:

