CDA Sells Commercial Plots Worth Over Rs. 8 Billion in Just Two Days

The auction of commercial plots in Islamabad, managed by the Capital Development Authority (CDA), is ongoing for the second consecutive day.

One of the notable auctions is the Sector H-9 Petrol Pump Plot, which has reached a bid of over Rs 3 billion.

On the first day of the auction, a total of 5 plots were successfully auctioned, generating a revenue of Rs 4 billion 75 rupees. Overall, six plots have been auctioned so far, accumulating a total of Rs 8 billion 10 crore rupees.

The CDA sees this as a golden opportunity for individuals to purchase and invest in plots within Islamabad. The open auction will continue until May 31 at the Jinnah Convention Centre, providing ample time for interested investors to participate.

The auction has witnessed significant participation from investors, reflecting the growing interest in commercial plots. The CDA is offering commercial plots of various categories, creating a diverse range of options for potential buyers.

Overall, the ongoing auction presents a favorable opportunity for individuals looking to invest in commercial plots in Islamabad, with the auction proceedings expected to continue until the end of May.