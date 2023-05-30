Confiz Collaborates With Transparent Hands for Mother’s Day Donation Drive 

As a gesture to honor mothers and celebrate Mother’s Day for a cause, Confiz, a leading name in tech, embarked on a mission to support mothers in need.

Organizing a dedicated Mother’s Day drive, Confiz aimed to raise 150,000 PKR in donations to empower mothers facing hardships during the journey of delivering and nurturing their newborn babies.

Recognizing the profound impact of essential maternity health support, Confiz employees rallied to show their love and generosity toward the cause. The call resonated globally, as employees from Pakistan, USA, and UAE played an instrumental role in surpassing expectations. Their collective efforts resulted in a milestone of 175,000 PKR in donations!

To ensure the efficient distribution of donations and make a lasting impact, Confiz collaborated with Transparent Hands to channel all collected donations toward supporting mothers and infants in need.

“We are immensely grateful to everyone who contributed to our Mother’s Day drive,” said Mahnoor Imitiaz, Process Audit Specialist at Confiz.

He added: “The outpouring of support showcases the compassion and kindness that exists within our community. With these funds, we will be able to make a real difference in the lives of mothers and their newborns by offering them the care and support they deserve.”

Misha Mahmood, Assistant Manager of Employer Branding and Corporate Communications, expressed her joy over surpassing the goal by saying: “We are grateful and overjoyed to surpass our fundraising goal during our Mother’s Day drive. This employee-led donation drive has filled us with pride! It truly showcases the incredible generosity and support of our community.”

Confiz has previously collaborated with Transparent Hands to support their noble cause of providing healthcare to the underprivileged through a generous donation of 250,000 PKR.

Furthermore, the tech giant also took the initiative to fund Transparent Hands’s efforts in organizing a free medical camp for the community residing in Kot Lakhpat, whose people were adversely affected by inadequate waste and water management.

In light of Confiz’s success, it is eagerly anticipated to witness similar stories of impactful CSR initiatives from other organizations within the IT sector.

As more companies recognize their responsibility and potential for positive change, a future is envisioned where collaborative efforts drive significant transformation and uplift communities across Pakistan.