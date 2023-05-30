Honor 90 Series Becomes Official in China Starting at $355

Honor has just unveiled the Honor 90 and Honor 90 Pro smartphones in China. These devices showcase incremental enhancements compared to their predecessors, boasting a remarkable 200 MP primary camera with an ISOCELL HP3 sensor.

Both phones are equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery, which sets a new record for the series in terms of capacity. Although the launch initially took place in China, the company has confirmed through a press release that the devices will soon be available internationally with Google Mobile Services (GMS) support.

Honor 90 Pro

The Pro variant of the phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and boasts a spacious 6.78-inch 10-bit AMOLED display with a resolution of 2700 x 1224 pixels. This panel is equipped with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and brightness of over 1,000 nits.

At the front, the device features two selfie cameras housed within a centered punch hole. The setup consists of a 50 MP main camera and a 2 MP depth sensor capable of recording 4K videos, mirroring the specifications found on the Honor 80 Pro.

The rear camera setup presents a notable upgrade, highlighted by a 200 MP main camera with a 1/1.4″ sensor and an f/1.9 aperture. The individual pixels measure 0.56μm in size but can reach 2.24μm with 16-to-1 pixel-binning. Additionally, the phone includes a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 112-degree field of view, along with a 32 MP portrait shooter offering 2.5x optical zoom and optical image stabilization (OIS).

With 90W charging support, the 5,000 mAh battery of the Honor 90 series can be filled up to 56% in just 15 minutes, according to Honor’s claims.

Other notable specifications include MagicUI 7.1 layered on top of Android 13, NFC support, and a user-friendly feature called 3840 Hz UHF PWM dimming that reduces eye strain.

The Honor 90 Pro is now available for pre-order in four attractive colors: Silver, Black, Green, and Ice Feather Blue. Pricing for the 12/256 GB version starts at $465, the 16/256 GB variant is priced at $510, and the 16/512 GB model is offered at $550.

Honor 90

The standard variant of the Honor 90 smartphone is equipped with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, with an upgraded Cortex-A710 core that now operates at 2.5 GHz, providing enhanced performance.

Featuring a 6.7-inch OLED display, the phone showcases a resolution of 2664 x 1200 pixels, support for 1 billion colors, and a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate. According to the official website, the screen achieves a peak brightness of 1,600 nits.

Similar to the Pro model, the Honor 90 boasts a 50 MP f/2.4 selfie camera. Additionally, it shares the 200 MP main camera and 12 MP ultra-wide camera on the back. However, instead of a telephoto unit, the third camera is a basic 2 MP depth sensor.

While optical image stabilization (OIS) is absent, the phone will offer electronic image stabilization (EIS) for video stabilization.

The battery of both the Honor 90 and Honor 90 Pro supports 66W charging and is also compatible with 40W Power Delivery, allowing for convenient charging even without the supplied proprietary charger. However, neither of these models supports wireless charging.

The Honor 90 is also available in four appealing colors: Green, Black, Ice Feather Blue (same as the Pro variant), and an aesthetically pleasing Silver option with a Star Diamond pattern.

The pricing details for the different storage options are as follows: the 12/256 GB version is priced at $355, the 16/256 GB variant at $395, and the 16/512 GB option at $425.

Specifications