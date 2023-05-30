PIMS and Polyclinic Staff to Finally Get Grade-Wise Salaries

The doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff at PIMS and polyclinic hospitals have received positive news. According to the placement policy, Grade 19 employees should receive salaries equivalent to their grades. The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament, chaired by Noor Alam Khan, discussed this matter during a meeting.

It was discovered that Grade 19 doctors and nurses were receiving Grade 17 salaries at PIMS and Polyclinics due to the absence of proper rules. The Ministry of Finance highlighted the irregularity regarding the placement policy. The PAC instructed the Ministry of Health to establish rules for the placement policy and ensure the regularization of payments made under it.

Furthermore, the PAC directed that retired doctors and nurses of PIMS and Polyclinic should receive pensions equivalent to Grade 19. The committee also emphasized the need for the regular promotion of PAC PMs and Holy Clinic doctors and nurses.

During the meeting, Noor Alam Khan expressed his dissatisfaction with the Chairman of NAB for failing to attend the meeting. Another member of the PAC, Burgess Tahir, stated that Chairman NAB should not be given any concessions. Noor Alam Khan directed the Chairman of NAB to appear with his team in the next week’s meeting.

Noor Alam Khan criticized NAB for acting as a facilitator instead of apprehending corrupt individuals. He asserted that he is not corrupt and is unafraid of anyone. Noor Alam Khan highlighted the pending cases sent to NAB within one year, comparing the recovery efforts of the PAC, which has recovered over Rs 999 billion between December 2018 and April 2023.

In discussions with journalists, Noor Alam Khan emphasized that the PAC has made more recoveries than NAB and expressed frustration over the lengthy duration of NAB’s cases. He urged NAB to either provide evidence of wrongdoing or close the cases. If NAB fails to do so, Noor Alam Khan threatened to involve the FIA.

He questioned NAB’s role as a facilitator and criticized their failure to disclose details of assets before and after joining. Noor Alam Khan stressed that it is the public’s right to know the assets of officers in every ministry.