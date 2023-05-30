Sindh Launches Action Against School Vans and Coasters With CNG Kits

The Sindh government has announced plans to initiate an immediate operation aimed at removing CNG kits from school vans and coasters.

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Information and Transport Minister, Sharjeel Memon. The government has also resolved to take action against illegal bus stands.

ALSO READ Karachi Board to Change Schedule of Annual Intermediate Exams

During the meeting, Minister Sharjeel Memon emphasized the need for a swift operation to eliminate CNG kits from school vans and coasters.

He directed officials to crack down on illegal bus stands and register cases against those involved.

Instructions were given to write letters to the relevant commissioners and deputy commissioners, urging them to take action against illegal bus stands.

ALSO READ CDA Sells Commercial Plots Worth Over Rs. 8 Billion in Just Two Days

Additionally, the Secretary of Transport has decided to file First Information Reports (FIRs) against those operating illegal bus stands.

Minister Sharjeel Memon stressed the importance of putting an end to the illegal occupation of transport department bus stands. He called for assistance from relevant authorities to address this issue effectively.