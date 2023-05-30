PUBG Mobile Partners With Italian Motorcycle Brand Icon Ducati

Today, PUBG MOBILE, one of the world’s most popular mobile games, is excited to announce a new partnership with Italian motorcycle manufacturer Ducati, providing players with a thrilling two-wheel in-game experience and marking PUBG MOBILE’s first-ever collaboration with luxury racing bikes.

Beginning today until June 15th, as part of PUBG MOBILE’s Version 2.6 Update, players can obtain the Ducati Panigale V4 S in its signature look in Ducati Red as well as in three additional color schemes, including Black Phantom, Crimson Storm, and Swift Mirage.

Alongside these, there’ll be a series of professional racing suits and accessories to really put players in the boots of a Ducati pro racer.

The Panigale V4 S is the more refined version of the supersport bike par excellence in the Ducati range. It is the maximum expression of the continuous exchange of information and technologies from racing to production motorcycles.

The Panigale V4 S is improved year after year in order to offer greater excitement to riders of all kinds and is designed in every detail to be the fastest on the track.

In addition to the in-game arrival of the Ducati Panigale V4 S, players can suit up for the ride of their lives with Ducati-inspired gear from the Crimson Storm Helmet, Ducati Sport C2 Trousers, Ducati Speed Evo C2 Jacket, Ducati Corse City C2 Boots, to the Ducati Hooded Sweatshirt and Swift Mirage Backpack.

“We’re very excited to bring Ducati’s Panigale V4 S and Ducati-themed gear into PUBG MOBILE for players to enjoy,” said Vincent Wang, Head of PUBG MOBILE Publishing at Tencent Games.

He added: “Ducati’s commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with PUBG MOBILE’s. Their vehicles’ unmistakably Italian design, combined with their sleek elegance and sheer power, will make players feel fantastic.”

“We can’t wait for PUBG MOBILE players to experience the Ducati Panigale V4 S in all its beauty,” said Alessandro Cicognani, Head of Licensing, Merchandising, and Corporate Sponsorship at Ducati.

He further stated: “Giving players a chance to experience the ultimate supersport bike inside their favorite game is something we were delighted to collaborate with the PUBG MOBILE team on. We hope the Panigale will have a lasting impact on players.”