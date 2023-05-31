CDA Sells Commercial Plots Worth Over Rs. 18 Billion in Just Two Days

Capital Development Authority received a full review on the second day of the auction of the plots.

15 plots have been sold for over Rs. 18.50 billion in the auction so far. The auction of the plots will also be held at Jinnah Convention Centre on May 31.

ALSO READ Sindh to Shift Government Buildings to Solar Power

Oversight of the auction is being conducted by the auction committee chaired by CDA Member Finance.

Other members of the committee are Member State, Member Planning & Design, DFA-II, DG Law, Director Urban Planning, Director Regional Planning, Director Estate Management-II, and Director Finance. Are.

ALSO READ Protesting Indian Wrestlers Threaten to Throw Their Medals in Ganges River

It is clear that the committee has made effective arrangements to make the public auction transparent and competitive atmosphere. As a result, investors are increasingly participating in the bidding and getting plots of their choice.

The bids received will be presented before the CDA Board after a thorough verification which is the authorized forum for approval or rejection of bids.