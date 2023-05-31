One Eleven Group and RCCI Join Forces for ‘Build Expo 2023’

Asad Shafiq, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of One Eleven Group and Saqib Raqif, President of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), came together to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the much-anticipated Build Expo 2023. The signing ceremony took place at the RCCI office on Monday, 29th May 2023.

Build Expo 2023, set to take place from the 2nd to the 4th of June at the prestigious Topi Rakh Complex in Rawalpindi, promises to be a landmark event for the real estate industry. As one of the largest property shows in the region, it presents an unparalleled opportunity for attendees to explore a wide array of real estate investment prospects.

The collaboration between One Eleven Group and RCCI aims to create a platform that brings together industry professionals, investors and potential buyers under one roof. With One Eleven Group’s extensive expertise in real estate and RCCI’s prominent position in fostering business growth, the partnership seeks to maximize the potential of Build Expo 2023 for all participants.

Asad Shafiq expressed his enthusiasm for the event: “We are thrilled to be part of Build Expo 2023 and to collaborate with RCCI. This expo will serve as a gateway for investors to discover exceptional real estate opportunities and contribute to the development of the industry.”

One Eleven Group will be active throughout the three-day event, with their booth open from 11 AM to 9 PM. Attendees can expect to engage with their knowledgeable team, explore innovative projects, and gain valuable insights into the real estate market.

Build Expo 2023 is poised to be an exceptional opportunity for individuals seeking to invest in real estate and for industry professionals looking to expand their networks. With a diverse range of property options and a bustling atmosphere, the expo is not to be missed.