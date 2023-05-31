Pind Dadan Khan Infested With Sandflies With 46 Cases Reported

As many as 46 cases of sandfly bites have been reported in the Jhelum district on Tuesday. The city of Pind Dadan Khan, located within the district, is seeing the worst of it with residents suffering from skin disease, leishmaniasis, caused by the bites.

Reports have revealed that children are among those most affected. Dr. Akhtar, head of the Health Department, has explained that sandflies are typically found in areas with hills, forests, and coal mines and move by jumping rather than flying.

As per Dr. Akhtar, sandfly bites can cause fever and the development of wounds. In response to the outbreak, two cases have been confirmed and vaccinations are being administered to those affected. Additionally, fumigation efforts are being carried out to eliminate sandflies in the impacted areas.

The sudden surge has caught residents off guard and many have fallen victim to the disease. Those affected are experiencing distress and concern as symptoms of leishmaniasis, also known as Kala Azar, appear on their bodies.

A high number of suspected leishmaniasis cases have been reported by local authorities in Pind Dadan Khan. Of the 46 cases, two have been confirmed as leishmaniasis patients, highlighting the seriousness of the situation. They are exhibiting various symptoms, including distinctive marks associated with the disease.