China Southern Airline to Start Direct Flights to Lahore After 3 Years

Direct flights between Lahore and China are set to resume after 3 years. China Southern Airlines has announced its intention to restart flight operations, with the launch of the Lahore to Ürümqi route on 13 June.

The airline will operate three weekly flights using Boeing 737 aircraft, with departures from Lahore to Ürümqi scheduled for Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. The cost of an economy class ticket from Ürümqi to Lahore will be 4,978 Chinese yuan (CNY) (Rs. 199,653), while a business class ticket will cost CNY 10,318 (Rs. 413,813).

The price of an economy class ticket from Lahore to Ürümqi will be CNY 4,129 (Rs. 165,597), while a business class ticket will cost CNY 14,438 (Rs. 579,049).

This development is expected to improve connectivity and facilitate travel between the two countries. The resumption of direct flights is a positive sign for the aviation industry and for travelers looking for convenient and affordable options.

With the availability of both economy and business class fares, passengers can choose the option that best suits their budget. This is a welcome development for those looking to travel between Lahore and Ürümqi.