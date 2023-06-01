Dubai’s Palm Jebel Ali Masterplan Includes 110 KM Beaches

Dubai has revealed Palm Jebel Ali masterplan, which will have 80 new hotels and will be twice as big as Palm Jumeirah. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced that the project will include 110 km of beaches.

Sheikh Mohammed tweeted,

Its marine and green pastures will provide housing with the highest quality of life and its visitors and tourists will enjoy more than 80 hotels and resorts that provide beautiful tourist experiences for them and their families.

He further noted that it is their goal to double Dubai’s economy by 2033 and they are slowly moving forward to achieve it.

Palm Jebel Ali is part of Dubai 2040 Urban Masterplan and it is being constructed by a Dubai-based property developer, Nakheel. The area is spread over 13.4 square kilometers and is twice the size of Palm Jumeirah.

It will offer massive green spaces and waterfront experiences to approximately 35,000 families living in luxury beachside residences.

Aligned with the Dubai 2040 Urban Masterplan, Palm Jebel Ali is set to contribute to the emirate’s goal of providing top-tier urban infrastructure and amenities, enhancing beach attractions, promoting sustainable growth, and accommodating the projected population expansion of around 5.8 million by 2040.