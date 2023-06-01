Financial Neglect Plagues Junior Hockey Team Ahead of Final

Pakistani players competing in the Junior Hockey Asia Cup have been deprived of their daily allowance throughout their journey, leaving them struggling to make ends meet.

Each Pakistani player on a foreign tour is entitled to a daily allowance of USD 100 to cover their basic expenses but the national players have yet to receive their allowance.

Before their departure, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) had repeatedly requested funds from the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) but received no positive response.

The federation had hoped that the necessary financial support would be granted in a timely manner to ensure the well-being of the players during the tournament.

Unfortunately, these appeals fell on deaf ears, leaving the PHF with no choice but to shoulder the burden themselves and support the national squad on their own.

Despite their efforts, the PHF was unable to secure the much-needed daily allowance, which is crucial for the sustenance of players while competing at such a high level.

The skills demonstrated by the national team have been commendable, as they managed to qualify for the tournament finals despite facing these challenging circumstances.

It is worth noting here that the national team has qualified for the finals after defeating Malaysia, and they will face India in the final today at the Salalah Sports Complex.