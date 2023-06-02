Umar Gul Highlights Reasons Behind Shaheen’s Struggles in Death Overs

Former Pakistan pacer, Umar Gul, has provided an explanation for why Shaheen Shah Afridi has not been particularly impressive in the death overs in T20 cricket.

Speaking in an interview, Umar Gul said that the left-arm pacer has been playing the T20 format for too long, which could have affected his effectiveness in the death overs.

The former fast bowler further highlighted that the limited number of overs in the shortest format of cricket reduces the chances of the ball reversing later in the innings.

However, Gul expressed his confidence in the ability of the 22-year-old pacer to handle the new ball and take crucial wickets, thereby setting a strong foundation for the team.

“There is always room for improvement, so Shaheen Shah should work on delivering equally good spells with the old ball as he does with the new ball,” Umar Gul said.

The 40-year-old also mentioned that the recent injury of Shaheen might have contributed to his struggles, but he hopes that the pacer will be fit for the upcoming Asia Cup.

“I had a discussion with Shaheen Afridi regarding this concern, and he does realize that his focus should be on working with both the new and old ball,” Umar Gul added.

It is worth noting that Shaheen Afridi has been in the headlines for his poor bowling performance in the death overs in T20 cricket after his return to international cricket.