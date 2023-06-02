Gold Rate in Dubai Today – 2 June 2023

The gold rate in Dubai today, on 2 June 2023, stands at AED 2,372.50 for 10 grams of 24-Karat gold. Meanwhile, one tola of 24-Karat gold is being sold for AED 2767.24.

For a more detailed breakdown of the gold rates in Dubai on 2 June 2023, please refer to the following information:

24k Gold Price in Dubai Today

24-Karat Gold:

Price per 10 grams: AED 2,372.50

Price per 1 Tola: AED 2,767.24

Gold Rate in Dubai Today 22k

22-Karat Gold:

Price per 10 grams: AED 2,195

Price per 1 Tola: AED 2,560.20

It’s important to note that gold rates in Dubai UAE, as well as worldwide, are subject to constant fluctuations. Therefore, there may be slight discrepancies in the information provided. However, we make every effort to keep this post regularly updated with the latest gold rates in Dubai UAE’s bullion market.

Please be aware that the prices mentioned above are for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon for trading decisions. For the most accurate and up-to-date prices, it is recommended to consult your local bullion market, as they will provide the most current rates.

What is Carat/Karat?

The purity of gold is measured in carats or karats (K). Pure gold, known as 24K, is extremely malleable and ductile, making it unsuitable for jewellery. To make it more durable, gold is often mixed with other metals to create an alloy.

Here are the commonly used gold alloys and their corresponding carat values:

24K: This is pure gold, with no other metals mixed in.

By mixing gold with different metals, jewelers can achieve various levels of durability, color, and affordability. It’s important to understand the carat value of gold when purchasing jewelry, as it affects both its quality and price.