72 Pakistani Universities Make it to the Times Impact Rankings 2023

72 Pakistani universities have made it to the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings for 2023.
THE’s Impact Rankings are the only global performance tables that assess universities against the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the blueprint laid down by the UN to achieve a sustainable future for all.
This is the 5th edition of THE Impact Rankings which includes 1,591 universities from 112 nations.
Here is the complete list of THE Impact Rankings for 2023.
|Sr. No.
|University
|Ranking
|1.
|COMSATS Islamabad
|201-300
|2.
|NUST
|201-300
|3.
|Lahore College for Women’s University
|301-400
|4.
|University of Lahore
|401-600
|5.
|University of Poonch Rawalakot
|401-600
|6.
|Superior University
|401-600
|7.
|University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences
|401-600
|8.
|University of Wah
|401-600
|9.
|Aga Khan University
|601-800
|10.
|Allama Iqbal Open University
|601-800
|11.
|University of Central Punjab
|601-800
|12.
|University of Faisalabad
|601-800
|13.
|Fatima Jinnah Women’s University
|601-800
|14.
|GC University Lahore
|601-800
|15.
|GC Women University Faisalabad
|601-800
|16.
|GC Women University Sialkot
|601-800
|17.
|Ilma University
|601-800
|18.
|Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology
|601-800
|19.
|University of Malakand
|601-800
|20.
|University of Management and Technology
|601-800
|21.
|NED University of Engineering and Technology
|601-800
|22.
|The Women’s University Multan
|601-800
|23.
|Down University of Health Sciences
|801-1000
|24.
|UET Peshawar
|801-1000
|25.
|Fatima Jinnah Medical University
|801-1000
|26.
|GIKI
|801-1000
|27.
|GC University Faisalabad
|801-1000
|28.
|GC University Hyderabad
|801-1000
|29.
|Iqra University
|801-1000
|30.
|Islamia University of Bahawalpur
|801-1000
|31.
|Jinnah Sindh Medical University
|801-1000
|32.
|Karachi University
|801-1000
|33.
|Khyber Medical University
|801-1000
|34.
|King Edward Medical University
|801-1000
|35.
|MNS University of Agriculture Multan
|801-1000
|36.
|NUML
|801-1000
|37.
|Quaid-e-Azam University
|801-1000
|38.
|Rawalpindi Medical University
|801-1000
|39.
|University of Sargodha
|801-1000
|40.
|Ziauddin University
|801-1000
|41.
|Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan
|1001+
|42.
|Air University
|1001+
|43.
|University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir
|1001+
|44.
|University of Balochistan
|1001+
|45.
|Balochistan University of Engineering and Technology Khuzdar
|1001+
|46.
|Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering, and Management Sciences (BUITEMS)
|1001+
|47.
|Baqai Medical University
|1001+
|48.
|CECOS University of IT and Emerging Sciences
|1001+
|49.
|The City University of Science and Information Technology Peshawar
|1001+
|50.
|Dawood University of Engineering and Technology
|1001+
|51.
|DHA Suffa University
|1001+
|52.
|University of Education, Lahore
|1001+
|53.
|Ghazi University
|1001+
|54.
|Government Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur
|1001+
|55.
|Greenwich University
|1001+
|56.
|Hazara University Mansehra
|1001+
|57.
|Information Technology University
|1001+
|58.
|Indus University
|1001+
|59.
|International Islamic University Islamabad
|1001+
|60.
|Mirpur University of Science and Technology
|1001+
|61.
|FAST NUCES
|1001+
|62.
|National University of Medical Sciences
|1001+
|63.
|National University of Technology
|1001+
|64.
|University of Peshawar
|1001+
|65.
|PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi
|1001+
|66.
|Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women’s University Peshawar
|1001+
|67.
|Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University
|1001+
|68.
|Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University
|1001+
|69.
|University of Sialkot
|1001+
|70.
|Sindh Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
|1001+
|71.
|Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology
|1001+
|72.
|Women University Mardan
|1001+