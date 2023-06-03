72 Pakistani Universities Make it to the Times Impact Rankings 2023

72 Pakistani universities have made it to the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings for 2023.

THE’s Impact Rankings are the only global performance tables that assess universities against the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the blueprint laid down by the UN to achieve a sustainable future for all.

This is the 5th edition of THE Impact Rankings which includes 1,591 universities from 112 nations.

Here is the complete list of THE Impact Rankings for 2023.