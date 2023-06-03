72 Pakistani Universities Make it to the Times Impact Rankings 2023

By Haroon Hayder | Published Jun 3, 2023 | 1:39 pm

72 Pakistani universities have made it to the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings for 2023.

THE’s Impact Rankings are the only global performance tables that assess universities against the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the blueprint laid down by the UN to achieve a sustainable future for all.

This is the 5th edition of THE Impact Rankings which includes 1,591 universities from 112 nations.

Here is the complete list of THE Impact Rankings for 2023.

Sr. No. University Ranking
1. COMSATS Islamabad 201-300
2. NUST 201-300
3. Lahore College for Women’s University 301-400
4. University of Lahore 401-600
5. University of Poonch Rawalakot 401-600
6. Superior University 401-600
7. University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences 401-600
8. University of Wah 401-600
9. Aga Khan University 601-800
10. Allama Iqbal Open University 601-800
11. University of Central Punjab 601-800
12. University of Faisalabad 601-800
13. Fatima Jinnah Women’s University 601-800
14. GC University Lahore 601-800
15. GC Women University Faisalabad 601-800
16. GC Women University Sialkot 601-800
17. Ilma University 601-800
18. Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology 601-800
19. University of Malakand 601-800
20. University of Management and Technology 601-800
21. NED University of Engineering and Technology 601-800
22. The Women’s University Multan 601-800
23. Down University of Health Sciences 801-1000
24. UET Peshawar 801-1000
25. Fatima Jinnah Medical University 801-1000
26. GIKI 801-1000
27. GC University Faisalabad 801-1000
28. GC University Hyderabad 801-1000
29. Iqra University 801-1000
30. Islamia University of Bahawalpur 801-1000
31. Jinnah Sindh Medical University 801-1000
32. Karachi University 801-1000
33. Khyber Medical University 801-1000
34. King Edward Medical University 801-1000
35. MNS University of Agriculture Multan 801-1000
36. NUML 801-1000
37. Quaid-e-Azam University 801-1000
38. Rawalpindi Medical University 801-1000
39. University of Sargodha 801-1000
40. Ziauddin University 801-1000
41. Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan 1001+
42. Air University 1001+
43. University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir 1001+
44. University of Balochistan 1001+
45. Balochistan University of Engineering and Technology Khuzdar 1001+
46. Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering, and Management Sciences (BUITEMS) 1001+
47. Baqai Medical University 1001+
48. CECOS University of IT and Emerging Sciences 1001+
49. The City University of Science and Information Technology Peshawar 1001+
50. Dawood University of Engineering and Technology 1001+
51. DHA Suffa University 1001+
52. University of Education, Lahore 1001+
53. Ghazi University 1001+
54. Government Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur 1001+
55. Greenwich University 1001+
56. Hazara University Mansehra 1001+
57. Information Technology University 1001+
58. Indus University 1001+
59. International Islamic University Islamabad 1001+
60. Mirpur University of Science and Technology 1001+
61. FAST NUCES 1001+
62. National University of Medical Sciences 1001+
63. National University of Technology 1001+
64. University of Peshawar 1001+
65. PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi 1001+
66. Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women’s University Peshawar 1001+
67. Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University 1001+
68. Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University 1001+
69. University of Sialkot 1001+
70. Sindh Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation 1001+
71. Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology 1001+
72. Women University Mardan 1001+

 

