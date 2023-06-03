Interpol Pakistan Arrests Three Wanted Suspects in UAE

Interpol Pakistan successfully conducted an operation in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) leading to the arrest of three wanted suspects by the Faisalabad Police.

The operation was conducted by the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) National Central Bureau (NCB), also called Interpol Pakistan. The suspects have been transferred to their home country.

The individuals arrested include Muhammad Zeeshan, Muhammad Usman, and Muhammad Saqlain. All of them are wanted by the Faisalabad Police in connection with abduction and sexual assault.

Following a request from the concerned police, red notices were issued by the NCB to facilitate the arrest of the suspects.

FIA Immigration has handed over the suspects to the Islamabad Police after which they will be taken to Faisalabad.

Interpol Pakistan Arrests Criminal in Saudi Arabia

Last month, a criminal was caught by FIA’s NCB in Saudi Arabia. The suspect, Abrar Ahmed, was wanted by the Sialkot Police in connection with a rape case.

NCB is responsible for coordinating with other Interpol member countries and facilitating international cooperation in criminal investigations.