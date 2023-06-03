Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is Launching in October

Qualcomm has confirmed the announcement date for the highly anticipated Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. This next-generation flagship SoC is expected to deliver a substantial leap in both performance and power efficiency compared to its predecessor.

Notably, Qualcomm has decided to unveil the new chipset earlier than usual, scheduling the announcement from October 24-26.

Following tradition, Qualcomm will be hosting the Snapdragon Summit in the picturesque location of Maui, Hawaii. However, this year’s summit will be held approximately one month earlier than in previous years.

Specifications

While specific details regarding the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset are yet to be unveiled, our current understanding suggests that it will feature an updated 1+5+2 architecture, deviating from the 1+2+2+3 configuration found in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Gen 2 series.

According to reports, the upcoming SoC is rumored to be equipped with a powerful combination of 1x Cortex-X4 prime core, 5x Cortex-A720 cores, and 2x Cortex-A520 cores, accompanied by an Adreno 750 GPU.

This configuration is expected to deliver a substantial boost in performance compared to previous iterations. Additionally, the CPU package will see an upgrade in its L3 cache, increasing from 8MB to 10 MB.

Renowned Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed that the Xiaomi 14 series will be the first to adopt Qualcomm’s new flagship chip, and is expected to debut in November.

Following suit, other smartphone series such as the Vivo X100, iQOO 12, Redmi K70, OnePlus 12, and Realme GT5 are anticipated to incorporate this new chipset in the months to come.