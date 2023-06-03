Virendar Sehwag Rates Inzamam-ul-Haq Higher Than Sachin Tendulkar [Video]

Former Indian cricketer, Virender Sehwag, has rated legendary batter, Inzamam-ul-Haq, as a better middle-order player than Indian batting great, Sachin Tendulkar.

Sehwag stated that while Tendulkar is often hailed as the greatest batter in the history of cricket, the ability of Inzamam-ul-Haq to navigate the middle overs was unparalleled.

Sehwag further added that the skill and technique of the right-hander in countering spinners and playing aggressively during crucial phases set him apart from other cricketers.

While people consider Sachin the greatest batter, I regard Inzamam-ul-Haq as the greatest middle-order Asian batter

The Multan-born cricketer, known for his calm demeanor and elegant stroke play, is widely recognized as one of the finest batters the cricketing world has ever produced.

With an illustrious career spanning 120 Test matches, Inzamam accumulated a total of 8,830 runs at an average of 49.60, including 25 centuries and 46 half-centuries.

The former captain holds the record for being the highest run-scorer for Pakistan in ODI cricket, scoring 11,739 runs at an average of 39.52, including 10 centuries and 83 fifties.

It is pertinent to mention here that Inzamam-ul-Haq was part of the 1992 World Cup winning squad and played a crucial role in winning the crystal trophy for his country.