PSL Vs IPL 2023: Which Team of the Tournament is Better?

Cricket tournaments have always been a source of excitement and debate among fans worldwide. The Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the Indian Premier League (IPL) are two of the most prominent T20 leagues, boasting a plethora of cricketing talent.

In the 2023 edition of both tournaments, we witnessed exceptional performances from players representing various teams, which truly reflected the quality of the two leagues.

Let’s have a look at the team of the tournament of both tournaments and compare which team is better:

PSL Team of the Tournament

The PSL team of the tournament featured some incredible individual performances from top international cricketers from across the globe and local talent from Pakistan as well.

Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, the top-scorer for the tournament, showcased his exceptional batting skills. With a strike rate of 142.85 and one century, Rizwan led from the front for Multan Sultans as he captained the side to the final.

Babar Azam was another star performer, this team leading Peshawar Zalmi. The captain of the national side scored 522 runs at a strike rate of 145.40 in the 12 matches he played in the tournament.

Apart from Pakistan’s top two, the likes of Mohammad Haris, Azam Khan, and Rilee Rossouw were consistent performers as well, contributing significantly to their team’s success.

In the bowling department, Shaheen Shah Afridi, the captain of Lahore Qalandars, stood out with 19 wickets. Supported by Rashid Khan’s impressive spin bowling, Afridi led his team’s bowling attack with great success. The PSL team also had Kieron Pollard, who showcased his all-around skills and made crucial contributions with both the bat and ball.

Here is the PSL 2023 team of the tournament:

Player Team 1 Mohammad Rizwan (wk) Multan Sultans 2 Babar Azam Peshawar Zalmi 3 Mohammad Haris Peshawar Zalmi 4 Rilee Rossouw Multan Sultans 5 Azam Khan Islamabad United 6 Kieron Pollard Multan Sultans 7 Imad Wasim Karachi Kings 8 Rashid Khan Lahore Qalandars 9 Shaheen Afridi (c) Lahore Qalandars 10 Abbas Afridi Multan Sultans 11 Ihsanullah Multan Sultans 12th Man Saim Ayub Peshawar Zalmi

IPL Team of the Tournament

The IPL team of the tournament boasted a star-studded lineup, with players from various franchises making their mark. Faf du Plessis and Shubman Gill were the standout batsmen, consistently amassing runs for their respective teams. They demonstrated their ability to perform under pressure and played crucial roles in their team’s success.

Ravindra Jadeja emerged as a key player for Chennai Super Kings, contributing with both the bat and ball. His 20 wickets and an economy rate of 7.56 showcased his prowess as an all-rounder.

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan is the only player to be included in the team of the tournament for both competitions. Representing Gujarat Titans, Rashid displayed his exceptional spin bowling skills, picking up 27 wickets while also contributing with the bat.

Mumbai Indians’ trio of Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma had solid seasons with the bat and formed the middle order of the team of the tournament. Meanwhile, the likes of Mohammed Shami and Mohammad Siraj formed the pace attack, alongside Mohit Sharma.

Here is the IPL 2023 team of the tournament:

Player Team 1 Faf du Plessis (c) Royal Challengers Bangalore 2 Shubman Gill Gujarat Titans 3 Cameron Green Mumbai Indians 4 Suryakumar Yadav Mumbai Indians 5 Tilak Varma Mumbai Indians 6 Heinrich Klaasen (wk) Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 Rinku Singh Kolkata Knight Riders 8 Ravindra Jadeja Chennai Super Kings 9 Rashid Khan Gujarat Titans 10 Mohammed Shami Gujarat Titans 11 Mohammad Siraj Royal Challengers Bangalore 12th Man Mohit Sharma Gujarat Titans

Comparing the PSL 2023 and IPL 2023 teams of the tournament is a challenging task as both leagues featured exceptional talent and thrilling matches. The PSL team showcased impressive performances from players like Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, and Shaheen Shah Afridi, who displayed their skills and played crucial roles in their team’s success.

Similarly, the IPL team boasted star players like Faf du Plessis, Suryakumar Yadav, and Ravindra Jadeja, who consistently performed at a high level throughout the tournament, contributing significantly to their team’s wins.

Rashid Khan’s contributions to Lahore Qalandars and Gujarat Titans make him the only player to be included in both teams of the tournament.

PSL’s strength in the bowling department with the likes of Shaheen Afridi, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, and Rashid Khan make them a force to be reckoned with while IPL’s strength in the batting department with Gill, du Plessis, Green, and Yadav makes them a formidable force as well.

PSL’s batting depth including the likes of Babar, Rizwan, Haris, Rossouw, Azam, and Pollard is as good as it comes in franchise T20 cricket, while IPL’s bowling attack consisting of Shami, Siraj, Rashid, and Jadeja is also a strong one.

In the end, it is the passion, dedication, and thrilling moments created by players from both the PSL and IPL that make cricket such a beloved sport globally.

What do you think? Which team would you prefer? Write your comments below!