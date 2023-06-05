Dubai Honors Pakistani Driver for Returning AED 101,000

Dubai Police has recently honored Pakistani limousine driver Muhammad Riyad Arain for returning AED 101,000 left by a passenger in his taxi.

The recognition ceremony took place at Al Barsha Police Centre, where Muhammad Riyad expressed his gratitude for the honor.

Muhammad Riyad acted swiftly, driven by a strong sense of duty and the importance of protecting the owner’s rights and belongings. He handed over the money to the Al Barsha Police Centre without delay.

Senior police officials, including Major General Majid Sultan Al Suwaidi, Director of Al Barsha Police Centre, attended the ceremony. They praised Muhammad Riyad’s honesty as a perfect example of the values cherished by society.

Dubai Police’s recognition of Muhammad Riyad’s honesty aligns with its commitment to encouraging positive contributions from the public.

It emphasizes the importance of community partnership and collaboration between the police and citizens.