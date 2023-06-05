News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Pakistan Railways Goes to Collect Unpaid Dues of Over Rs. 2.6 Billion from Government

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 5, 2023 | 6:01 pm

Ministry of Railways has accelerated efforts to recover billions of rupees in land and service fees from federal and provincial authorities. The official said multiple departments owed about Rs. 8.75 billion for using its land and services.

He said that federal, provincial, and private organizations owe Pakistan Railways (PR) over Rs. 709 million, Rs 1.98 billion, and Rs. 5.68 billion respectively.

The official added that PR has upgraded 167 vulnerable unmanned level crossings to manned level crossings, out of 550 identified by the department over the whole railway network last year. He noted that PR upgraded unmanned level crossings with funds from the relevant provincial government.

The official claimed the current government was upgrading unmanned and vulnerable railway level crossings nationwide alongside regional governments. Unmanned level crossings on the Pakistan Railways network had no gate leaves, the official said.

The official highlighted:

There are a total of 1,565 unmanned level crossings over the entire railway network and as per railway policy in vogue, the up-gradation of any unmanned or manned level crossing is the responsibility of road owning authority.


