Google Launches Extensive AI Course for Free

Search engine giant Google has announced 7 new generative AI courses that are completely free. These courses are meant to “advance your cloud career” and cover a vast range of topics including machine learning and more.

These courses are divided into new training materials, introductory-level courses, intermediate-level courses, and advanced courses. Most of these take only a few hours to cover or a day at most.

Google also goes on to explain the differences between artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

The Courses

The range of topics includes generative AI, Large Language Models, Transformer Models, Image Generation, machine learning, TensorFlow on Google Cloud, advanced machine learning courses, Natural Language Processing, and much more.

The blog post from Google says:

We are happy to announce a new set of generative AI training content available at no cost. So, whether you are just getting started or already have a more advanced role, read on to find ways to help reach your desired position.

Check out the blog post for more details. You can also sign up for Google Cloud Next at this page, which is a flagship event set to take place on August 29-31.