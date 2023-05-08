Google to Add Smart AI Functions to Search Soon

Microsoft has been actively integrating AI capabilities into Bing, surprising Google to some extent. However, Google is not one to be left behind and has ambitious AI and search initiatives of its own.

Recently, a substantial portion of these plans was inadvertently revealed.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Google intends to introduce its own AI chatbot to web search, following in the footsteps of Microsoft. Google aims to enhance the personalization and diversity of search results by incorporating short videos and social media posts alongside the conventional list of links.

The details mentioned here stem from leaked internal documents within Google. These documents outline Google’s intentions to enhance search by making it more “visual,” “snackable,” and “human.” While these buzzwords may vary in interpretation, most of these proposed changes will likely be implemented this year.

Google’s conversational AI bot, reportedly named Magi, aligns with what was previously mentioned in a New York Times article. Recent weeks have seen an accelerated pace of development for Magi, matching the ChatGPT-powered AI bot found in Bing.

The upcoming Google search revamp is anticipated to be unveiled at Google I/O 2023, with significant announcements scheduled for Wednesday, May 10. Although Google has already introduced its Bard chatbot, the integration of this chatbot into its other products is still pending.

The primary objective is to assist users in discovering results and obtaining answers that they may not typically find using the current Google search interface.

In the months ahead, we expect to hear an abundance of information from Google about AI advancements and new search methodologies.