Holiday Packages in High Demand as UAE Expects Long Eid Break

Demand for holiday packages for the Eid Al-Adha break has surged among UAE residents. Many are taking advantage of the overlap between the Eid holidays and the school summer break to plan trips to two or more countries.

UAE residents will enjoy a six-day holiday, which is expected to be from Tuesday 27 June to Friday 30 June, with the weekend included.

According to Musafir.com, demand for group tours and holiday packages for Eid Al-Adha has risen by 47% compared to Eid Al-Fitr and 37% compared to last year’s Eid Al-Adha.

Travel to the UK, Russia, Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan is in high demand due to easier visa processes for these destinations. However, getting visas for other European and Schengen destinations remains challenging.

To secure better prices, residents are advised to book their trips early and save money on air tickets, allowing them to spend more on leisure activities.

Approximately 50% of UAE residents are focusing on leisure holidays, while 25% are considering combining leisure travel with visits to their home countries. Another 25% plan to solely visit their home countries.

Preferred destinations for UAE residents include visa-free countries like Kenya, Thailand, Singapore, and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries such as Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Many travelers are combining destinations such as Singapore-Malaysia, Bangkok-Pattaya, Switzerland-Paris or Italy, and Georgia-Armenia or Azerbaijan.

European countries are seeing increased travel inquiries, with around 30% of leisure travelers planning trips to Switzerland, France, Italy, Spain, Croatia, and Balkan countries. CIS countries remain in high demand due to their proximity, connectivity, and visa-friendly policies.

Emerging destinations for UAE residents include Saudi Arabia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Nepal, Egypt, Krabi, Trabzon, and Eastern Europe.