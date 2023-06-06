Muhammad Waseem Gets Ready to Face Mystery Opponent for World Title

Muhammad Waseem, a highly regarded Pakistani boxer and three-time WBC world silver flyweight champion, is getting ready for an important world title fight against an undisclosed opponent.

Mohammad Waseem is set to face a renowned fighter in the ring for the world title. Although the identity of the opponent has been kept under wraps, it has been reported that he is one of the biggest names in the boxing world with six world titles under his belt.

While Waseem has an impressive record, winning 12 out of his 14 professional bouts, to train for the upcoming match, Waseem will be relocating to Glasgow, Scotland, where he has been training for several years. Although the details of his coach in Glasgow have not been revealed, it is possible that his former coach, Danny Vaughn, will be involved, pending approval from Disrupt Promotions, the organization that acquired assets from Waseem’s previous promotions.

Waseem has mentioned the challenges he faces in Islamabad, including the lack of necessary facilities and appropriate nutrition for his preparation. Training in Glasgow will provide him with the resources and quality sparring partners he needs to fully prepare for this important fight.

Waseem is excited to return to the ring and has expressed his eagerness to fight in the next few months. Despite the limited time available, he is confident that he can get in top shape with four weeks of training.

Securing sponsorships in Pakistan has proven to be difficult for Waseem, but he continues to reach out to companies for support. He has also attempted to meet with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to discuss his boxing career.

With his exceptional skills and determination, fans are hopeful to see Mohammad Waseem succeed in his strive to become the world champion.