Otis Khan on His Way to Join Pakistan Team in Mauritius for 4-Nation African Cup

Otis Khan took to his Instagram account to share that he is on his way to join the Pakistan camp for national duty.

Otis Khan, the talented young footballer who once donned the renowned Manchester United kit, is en route to join the training camp of the Pakistan national football team. Taking to his Instagram story, Khan shared the news of his journey, revealing that he is en route to Mauritius.

The Pakistan Football Federation eagerly awaits his arrival, while fans buzz with anticipation, eager to witness Khan’s prowess on the field.

Currently plying his trade at Grimsby Town, Khan is willing to proudly represent Pakistan in the forthcoming tournaments, including the highly anticipated four-nation competition and the prestigious SAFF Championship. This development brings a surge of excitement and optimism to Pakistani football enthusiasts, as Khan’s addition to the team is poised to significantly strengthen their chances.