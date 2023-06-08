Airports Where You Can Get The Best Wi-Fi in The World

With summer approaching, many are looking forward to packing their bags and embarking on their next adventure, but when the trip requires a stopover on the journey, which airports top the ranks as the best for a layover?
From a seed list of 40 of the world’s busiest airports, Betway has revealed the best airports for a layover by considering factors such as the availability of shops, food and beverage options, hotels within two-mile proximity to the airport as well as passenger ratings of airport facilities such as lounges, Wi-Fi and food and retail services.
Featuring a ‘magical garden’ and the world’s largest indoor waterfall, it’s no surprise that Singapore’s Changi Airport has been crowned the best airport for stopovers.
However, the ranking was due to more than just the airport’s picturesque nature, as it also provides an abundance of shops (240) for retail lovers and around 200 food and beverage options for those looking for refreshments.
Incheon International Airport in South Korea and Hong Kong International Airport follow shortly behind in second and third place, both boasting significantly high lounge and Wi-Fi satisfaction scores for those looking to stay comfy and connected.
Meanwhile, Dubai International Airport (DXB) secured the fifth spot with 50 shops and an 82% Wi-Fi satisfaction rating, making it the best airport in the Middle East.
|Rank
|Airport
|Country
|Number of shops
|Number of food and beverage facilities
|Lounge satisfaction rating
|Wi-Fi satisfaction rating
|1
|Singapore Changi Airport
|Singapore
|243
|200
|85%
|88%
|2
|Incheon International Airport
|South Korea
|33
|261
|88%
|92%
|3
|Hong Kong International Airport
|Hong Kong
|102
|50
|83%
|87%
|4
|Dubai International Airport
|UAE
|56
|59
|83%
|82%
|5
|Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport
|US
|86
|122
|80%
|81%
|6
|Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport
|US
|99
|159
|80%
|79%
|7
|Munich Airport
|Germany
|150
|60
|76%
|79%
|8
|Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport
|India
|83
|62
|77%
|70%
|9
|Amsterdam Airport Schiphol
|Netherlands
|67
|62
|77%
|81%
|10
|Denver International Airport
|US
|85
|98
|72%
|80%
The United States seems like a stopover haven as three airports in the US feature in the top 10 rankings. Surprisingly the UK’s largest airports Gatwick and Heathrow, failed to make it in the top 10, as they have been ranked 15th and 39th, respectively, in the index.
Best Airports for Foodies and Retail Lovers
Finally, an airport stopover would not be complete without refreshments and some retail therapy. To reveal the best airports for foodies and retail lovers, Betway ranked the airports based on their number of shops, and food & beverage facilities, as well as their food and retail satisfaction score.
With a food and retail service satisfaction score of 90% Singapore’s Changi Airport and Incheon International Airport claimed first and second place as the best airport stopovers for foodies and retail lovers, shortly followed by Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Munich Airport.
|Rank
|Airport
|Country
|Number of shops
|Number of food and beverage facilities
|Food and retail service satisfaction score
|1
|Singapore Changi Airport
|Singapore
|243
|200
|90%
|2
|Incheon International Airport
|South Korea
|33
|261
|90%
|3
|Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport
|US
|99
|159
|82%
|4
|Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport
|US
|86
|122
|83%
|5
|Munich Airport
|Germany
|150
|60
|80
So, with all things considered, where will your next airport stopover be?