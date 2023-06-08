Airports Where You Can Get The Best Wi-Fi in The World

With summer approaching, many are looking forward to packing their bags and embarking on their next adventure, but when the trip requires a stopover on the journey, which airports top the ranks as the best for a layover?

From a seed list of 40 of the world’s busiest airports, Betway has revealed the best airports for a layover by considering factors such as the availability of shops, food and beverage options, hotels within two-mile proximity to the airport as well as passenger ratings of airport facilities such as lounges, Wi-Fi and food and retail services.

Featuring a ‘magical garden’ and the world’s largest indoor waterfall, it’s no surprise that Singapore’s Changi Airport has been crowned the best airport for stopovers.

However, the ranking was due to more than just the airport’s picturesque nature, as it also provides an abundance of shops (240) for retail lovers and around 200 food and beverage options for those looking for refreshments.

Incheon International Airport in South Korea and Hong Kong International Airport follow shortly behind in second and third place, both boasting significantly high lounge and Wi-Fi satisfaction scores for those looking to stay comfy and connected.

Meanwhile, Dubai International Airport (DXB) secured the fifth spot with 50 shops and an 82% Wi-Fi satisfaction rating, making it the best airport in the Middle East.

Rank Airport Country Number of shops Number of food and beverage facilities Lounge satisfaction rating Wi-Fi satisfaction rating 1 Singapore Changi Airport Singapore 243 200 85% 88% 2 Incheon International Airport South Korea 33 261 88% 92% 3 Hong Kong International Airport Hong Kong 102 50 83% 87% 4 Dubai International Airport UAE 56 59 83% 82% 5 Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport US 86 122 80% 81% 6 Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport US 99 159 80% 79% 7 Munich Airport Germany 150 60 76% 79% 8 Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport India 83 62 77% 70% 9 Amsterdam Airport Schiphol Netherlands 67 62 77% 81% 10 Denver International Airport US 85 98 72% 80%

The United States seems like a stopover haven as three airports in the US feature in the top 10 rankings. Surprisingly the UK’s largest airports Gatwick and Heathrow, failed to make it in the top 10, as they have been ranked 15th and 39th, respectively, in the index.

Best Airports for Foodies and Retail Lovers

Finally, an airport stopover would not be complete without refreshments and some retail therapy. To reveal the best airports for foodies and retail lovers, Betway ranked the airports based on their number of shops, and food & beverage facilities, as well as their food and retail satisfaction score.

With a food and retail service satisfaction score of 90% Singapore’s Changi Airport and Incheon International Airport claimed first and second place as the best airport stopovers for foodies and retail lovers, shortly followed by Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Munich Airport.

Rank Airport Country Number of shops Number of food and beverage facilities Food and retail service satisfaction score 1 Singapore Changi Airport Singapore 243 200 90% 2 Incheon International Airport South Korea 33 261 90% 3 Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport US 99 159 82% 4 Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport US 86 122 83% 5 Munich Airport Germany 150 60 80

So, with all things considered, where will your next airport stopover be?