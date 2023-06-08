Dubai Airport Announces New Passenger Pickup Policy

Dubai International Airport (DXB) has introduced a new measure to address congestion at Terminal 1’s arrivals forecourt. To ease traffic, only authorized vehicles and public transport will be allowed in this area from 8 June onward.

To simplify passenger pickups, those coming to pick up passengers can use one of the two parking lots or opt for the valet service.

From 8th June, only public transport and authorised vehicles will have access to the Arrivals forecourt in Terminal 1, to assist in reducing congestion. We advise you to use the car parks or the valet service when receiving your guests. pic.twitter.com/rBA5DCrld9 — DXB (@DXB) June 8, 2023

The airport aims to improve the traveler experience and traffic flow by implementing this rule. The goal is to create a smoother process for passengers while reducing congestion in the forecourt area.

Here is the table showing the charges for the two parking lots at Terminal 1:

Duration Car Park A – Premium Car Park B – Economy 5 minutes AED 5 AED 5 15 minutes AED 15 AED 15 30 minutes AED 30 AED 30 Up to 2 hours AED 40 AED 40 3 hours AED 55 AED 45 4 hours AED 65 AED 45 1 day AED 125 AED 85 Each additional day AED 100 AED 75 1 hour AED 25 AED 25 2 hours AED 30 AED 30 3 hours AED 35 AED 35 4 hours AED 45 AED 45 1 day AED 85 AED 85 Each additional day AED 75 AED 75

Dubai Duty Free Jobs

Dubai Duty Free (DDF), led by CEO Salah Tahlek, is ramping up its recruitment drive to meet the growing demand of Dubai International Airport (DXB).

It plans to hire 1,040 employees, bringing the total workforce to 5,698 by the end of this year, a 22.35% increase from the previous year. This comes in response to projections that Dubai Airport will receive over 83 million passengers this year.