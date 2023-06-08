UAE Allows 3-Day Weekend for Workers

United Arab Emirates (UAE) has allowed a three-day weekend for certain government workers who complete a maximum of 10 hours per day for four days a week.

The “compressed working week” is one of the five working models announced under the Human Resources (HR) law for government staff across UAE.

Coming into effect on 1 July, Cabinet Resolution No. 48 of 2023 outlines five working models for federal government employees as shown in the table below:

Working Model Description Office-based work Employees perform their duties at the employer’s main office or designated branches and locations. Remote work in UAE Employees carry out their work from a location within the UAE that is outside the employer’s office, following the regulations outlined in the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources and the UAE Cabinet-approved Remote Work Law. Remote work outside UAE Employees are required to fulfill their job responsibilities from a location outside the country. Hybrid work This working model combines both office-based work and remote work, allowing employees to alternate between working from the employer’s office and working remotely. Compressed working week In specific circumstances, employees may work longer hours per day to complete the total required hours within a shorter span of working days. For UAE employees, this means working a maximum of 10 hours per day for four days.

The new HR law is aimed at developing flexible working models to make government institutions better. According to Article 2 of HR law, employees working ten hours per day and four days a week under the “compressed working week,” will be given a three-day weekend.