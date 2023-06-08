UAE Allows 3-Day Weekend for Workers

United Arab Emirates (UAE) has allowed a three-day weekend for certain government workers who complete a maximum of 10 hours per day for four days a week.
The “compressed working week” is one of the five working models announced under the Human Resources (HR) law for government staff across UAE.
Coming into effect on 1 July, Cabinet Resolution No. 48 of 2023 outlines five working models for federal government employees as shown in the table below:
|Working Model
|Description
|Office-based work
|Employees perform their duties at the employer’s main office or designated branches and locations.
|Remote work in UAE
|Employees carry out their work from a location within the UAE that is outside the employer’s office, following the regulations outlined in the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources and the UAE Cabinet-approved Remote Work Law.
|Remote work outside UAE
|Employees are required to fulfill their job responsibilities from a location outside the country.
|Hybrid work
|This working model combines both office-based work and remote work, allowing employees to alternate between working from the employer’s office and working remotely.
|Compressed working week
|In specific circumstances, employees may work longer hours per day to complete the total required hours within a shorter span of working days. For UAE employees, this means working a maximum of 10 hours per day for four days.
The new HR law is aimed at developing flexible working models to make government institutions better. According to Article 2 of HR law, employees working ten hours per day and four days a week under the “compressed working week,” will be given a three-day weekend.