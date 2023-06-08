‘Determined to Fulfill Every Wish of My Parents Especially Hajj’: Zaman Khan

Zaman Khan expressed his determination to serve his parents and maintain a strong bond with his friends and family after becoming a star cricketer.

Zaman Khan, the talented pacer recently opened up about his experience with Derbyshire and also shared details about his life. Lahore Qalandars’ young pacer, Zaman revealed his deep affection for his family. He shared his dedication to fulfilling every wish of his parents, especially their dream of going to Hajj and Umrah.

“I want to fulfill every single wish of my parents. I want to send them for Hajj and Umrah. If they need any medical help, I will be there for them every time,” he said.

In his free time, Zaman finds solace in reciting the Quran and spending quality time with his loved ones, including his family and friends who visit him in his village.

Kashmir-born pacer said, “I have memorized more than half of the Quran so I recite during my free time. Apart from that, I spend my free time with my family, friends, and people who come to meet me in my village.”

Zaman, who is currently playing for Derbyshire, also spoke highly of his coach, Mickey Arthur, saying that Mickey supports and encourages him a lot, which gives him a great deal of confidence.