Otis Khan Shares Hilarious Story Involving Ronaldo, Ferdinand During Time With Manchester United

Pakistan’s latest national football team player, Otis Khan, shared a hilarious incident involving three legendary Manchester United players during his time in the club’s academy.

Otis, who spent his formative years at the renowned Manchester United academy, unveiled a humorous encounter with Rio Ferdinand, Wayne Rooney, and Cristiano Ronaldo, during a podcast with renowned football journalist, Shahrukh Sohail.

Recalling the incident, Otis revealed that Ferdinand, the former United defender, playfully referred to fellow academy player Federico Macheda and himself as twins when the first-team players visited the rehabilitation and fitness center.

The academy players were thrilled to find themselves sharing space with their esteemed counterparts, and Ferdinand’s lighthearted banter only added to the excitement.

Macheda went on to represent Manchester United’s senior team 19 times, scoring four goals, including a crucial strike against Aston Villa to win the game for United.

Otis stated that a lot of young academy players pretended to be injured so that they could join the physiotherapy sessions in the first-team building, where they could meet up with the superstars.

Khan’s anecdote sheds light on the camaraderie and jovial atmosphere that often permeates top-tier football clubs.

Such incidents not only provide a glimpse into the lighter side of the game but also underline the importance of a positive team environment and mutual respect between players, regardless of their status within the club.

Otis is set to represent the Shaheens in the upcoming tournaments. He is expected to make his debut for Pakistan in the upcoming 4-nation tournament in Mauritius.