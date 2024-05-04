Strict Action Ordered Against Illegal Occupation and Encroachments in Islamabad

Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, the Federal Minister for Housing and Works, has directed authorities to take firm action against illegal occupations and encroachments on federal government-owned residential accommodations in various Islamabad sectors.

A meeting was convened under the leadership of Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash, Secretary of Housing and Works, to address this issue. Muhammad Ashfaq Ghumman, Additional Secretary of Housing, Malik Saeed, Joint Secretary of Estate, Obaid ud Din, Director General of the Estate Office, and other senior officers of the ministry were present at the meeting.

During the meeting, Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash directed Obaid ud Din, the Director General of the Estate Office, to send notices to allottees who have carried out extra construction in their government-assigned residences and engaged in subletting federal government-owned residential accommodations.

The Secretary of Housing also ordered to serve notices to allottees who are using federal government accommodations for commercial activities. The meeting further decided to act against property dealers aiding in subletting government properties.

The DG Estate Office informed the Secretary that notices will be served immediately following Rules 16 and 19 of the AAR.

Secretary Housing stated that once notices are issued, all illegal occupants will be removed from government accommodations with the support of the district administration and capital development authority, in compliance with the law.