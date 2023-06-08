PM Approves ‘Revolutionary’ Programs for Women, Farmers and Youth in Budget 2023-24

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday approved revolutionary programs aimed at helping youth, women, and farmers in the upcoming 2023-24 budget.

Funds have been allotted in the next budget for initiatives linked to the welfare of youth, women, and agricultural tube wells. According to a press release by Prime Minister’s Office, the new fiscal year will see interest-free loans for youngsters as well as the creation of an endowment fund for education and sports.

The premier authorized the establishment of a Pakistan Endowment Fund for Education, similar to the basic framework of the Punjab Endowment Fund.

In this purview, scholarships will be given to poor students across the country. Furthermore, a large amount has been set aside for the Prime Minister’s Youth Program, which will provide small loans to young aspirants.

Additionally, the budget contains funds for youth skill training, particularly in the sector of information technology.

The new budget will include the distribution of 100,000 computers to youth, as well as financial assistance for IT startups. Separately, the government has made budgetary provisions to promote sports and encourage the youth to participate in the field.

Funds have been earmarked for a dedicated program aimed at economic empowerment of women.

Agri Sector

The prime minister also approved a program for solarizing farm tube wells, which will be implemented via PM’s Kissan Package in its second phase.

The PM said significant investments in agriculture would be made in the coming fiscal year. Small farmers will be provided with high-quality seeds as well as automated machinery to bolster productivity.

Lastly, the premier said formers with the highest production per acre score will be handsomely rewarded by the government.