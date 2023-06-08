Govt Proposes Rs. 3 Billion Development Funds for Industries and Production Division

The Federal Government has proposed a Rs. 3 billion budget for the Industries and Production Division under Public Sector Development Project (PSDP) 2023-24.

According to the document available with ProPakistani, the government has proposed Rs. 2.9 billion for 14 ongoing schemes whereas a Rs. 100 million budget has been proposed for a new scheme.

According to the PSDP document, the federal government has proposed Rs. 166.140 million for phase 1 of 1,000 industrial stitching units project all over Pakistan whereas it has proposed Rs. 15 million for the Business Skill Development Centre for Women at Dera Ismail Khan.

In the PSDP 2023-24, an amount of Rs. 50 million has been proposed for the feasibility and development of Karachi Industrial Park on 1,500 Acres of Pakistan Steel Mills Land at Karachi. An allocation of Rs. 1 billion has been proposed for the establishment of a 132 KV Grid Station at Bin Qasim Industrial Park (BQIP), Karachi.

The government has proposed Rs. 150 million for the Establishment of High Tensile Sheet Metal Dies Manufacturing and Titanium Coating Setup at KTDMC Karachi, plus Rs. 300 million for the Establishment of Hub Special Economic Zone, Lasbela Balochistan.

An amount of Rs. 200 million has been proposed for Industrial Designing and Automation Centers in Karachi, Lahore, and Sialkot. Additionally, the government has proposed Rs. 300 million funds for the National Business Development Program for Small and Medium Enterprises.

The federal government has proposed Rs. 300 million for the National Strategic Program for Acquisition of Industrial Technology including a feasibility study whereas it has proposed Rs. 45.85 million for the Product Development Centre for Composite-Based Sports Goods in Sailkot.

An amount of Rs. 80 million has been proposed for Research, Regulatory, Insight, and Advocacy for SMEs, Rs. 23.01 million for an SME Business Facilitation Centre, Rs. 200 million for the Support Centre for Surgical and Dental Implants, and Rs. 70 million for the strengthening of Engineering Industry.

The government has proposed an amount of Rs. 100 million for one new scheme i.e. Acquisition of Land for the Establishment of SME Facilitation Centers at Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, and Quetta.