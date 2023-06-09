Faysal Bank Partners with TenX for Analytical CRM and AI-Driven Data Analytics

Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), one of the leading Islamic Banks in the country, and TenX Private Limited (formerly Analytics Pvt. Ltd.) are proud to announce the successful deployment of Connect 360, an advanced analytical Customer Relationship Management (CRM) System.

This partnership has paved the way for integrating AI-driven data analytics, which is set to enhance the overall customer experience while also improving decision-making and operational efficiency.

FBL is revolutionizing the banking experience for its customers by embracing the latest technologies and trends. Partnering with TenX, a leading provider of customer insights and growth strategies, Faysal Bank aims to deliver a banking experience that is tailored to the modern customer’s needs for accessibility, ease of use, and compatibility.

This transformation is powered by TenX’s advanced analytical CRM system, which enables Faysal Bank to move away from an intuition-based system and rely on data-driven insights to improve the customer interaction framework and drive growth.

Tahir Rizavi, Head, Innovation at Faysal Bank, stated: “Every interaction with customers provides valuable insights, as it serves as a data point that reveals their needs and the reasons behind them. Leveraging this data can help to improve and personalize the customer experience.

Faysal Bank’s Customer Relationship Management System Connect 360 provides a holistic and connected view of our customers, enabling us to deeply understand their needs and preferences and tailor our engagement strategies for maximum effectiveness.”

Qazafi Qayyum, Chief Executive Officer, TenX, commented, “TenX works with organizations to achieve strategic business outcomes through a data-driven approach to decision making.

Faysal Bank, being one of them, focuses on building great digital products for its customers, making us a perfect fit where we played a key role in helping them increase conversions through critical insights enabling high-impact decision making.”

The successful completion of this project not only marks a significant milestone for Faysal Bank and TenX but also lays a strong foundation for future collaborations aimed at promoting a more inclusive and digitized banking experience in Pakistan.