Najam Sethi’s Seat-Saving Efforts Meet a Frustrating Dead End

In a significant development, the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination has made the decision not to extend the tenure of Najam Sethi as the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

According to sources, Ehsan-ur-Rehman Mazari, the Federal Minister of Inter-Provincial Coordination, has instead decided to go with former PCB chairman, Zaka Ashraf, whose name was recommended by the Pakistan People’s Party. The Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination has also forwarded Ashraf’s name to the Prime Minister for consideration.

In a bid to save his seat at the helm, Najam Sethi expressed his desire to hold a meeting with Asif Ali Zardari, President of PPP, but the meeting has failed to materialize yet.

Najam Sethi’s ad-hoc committee, entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing the PCB, will conclude its tenure on June 21. The Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination has expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of Sethi’s committee, which has played a crucial role in shaping this decision.

Sethi took over the reins of PCB in December 2022, replacing Ramiz Raja. While his interim reign was due to expire in April, the committee was given a two-month extension by the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif.

In the midst of these developments, Zaka Ashraf is currently present in Islamabad and continues to engage in a series of meetings. Sources indicate that Ashraf has conveyed his willingness to assume the role of PCB Chairman to the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination, further cementing his candidacy for the position.

The cricket fraternity now eagerly awaits the Prime Minister’s decision regarding the new Chairman of the PCB, a critical appointment that will significantly impact the future direction of Pakistani cricket.