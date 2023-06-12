Here’s India’s Schedule for 2023 ODI World Cup

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has proposed the schedule for the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup, which is currently pending approval from the participating cricketing boards and the International Cricket Council (ICC).

According to the proposed schedule, the opening match of the 2023 ODI World Cup will be a rematch of the memorable final four years ago as England and New Zealand will clash in the tournament curtain-raiser.

While Pakistan’s proposed schedule has been discussed in detail earlier, let’s have a look at the proposed schedule of the hosts of the tournament, India.

The Men in Blue are set to go head-to-head against Australia in their opening fixture of the campaign. The match is set to take place on 8 October at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

The blockbuster clash between arch-rivals Pakistan and India will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 15 October, while India’s final group fixture will be against a qualifier on 11 November at Bengaluru.

Overall, India will play their 9 matches at 9 different venues.

Check out India’s full schedule: