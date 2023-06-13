Apple Could Massively Increase iPhone Prices This Year

Reports suggest that Apple is considering a price increase for its upcoming flagship models, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, marking the first adjustment in their pricing in six years.

These reports indicate that the price hike might exceed initial expectations, potentially resulting in customers paying an additional $200 or more, depending on the specific model they plan to buy.

According to details shared by Economic Daily News, the anticipated price increase for the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models is expected to fall within the range of $100 to $200.

As per this information, customers may encounter a price increment of approximately $100 for the iPhone 15 Pro, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max could see a higher increase of around $200.

As each generation of iPhones introduces innovative features like compact, cutting-edge chips, enhanced cameras, and advanced displays, it was inevitable for Apple to eventually adjust its pricing to reflect these technological advancements.

Considering the mass production of the advanced A17 Bionic chip on state-of-the-art technology, it is expected that the associated costs will inevitably rise. Consequently, this leaves Apple with limited room to maintain its current retail prices, which have remained stable for several years.

Based on rumors, it is speculated that the iPhone 15 Pro might have a starting price of $1,099 in the US, while the top-tier iPhone 15 Pro Max could begin at $1,299, which matches the starting price of the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air.