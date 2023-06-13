Haider Ali Smashes Maiden Century in Difficult Circumstances in County Cricket

Haider Ali scored his maiden century in the ongoing edition of the County Championship Division Two at Chesterfield last night.

Representing Derbyshire, the right-handed batter scored an unbeaten 129* runs off 156 balls, including 21 boundaries and two maximums, against Yorkshire.

Haider received valuable support from the skipper, Leus du Plooy, who scored an unbeaten 96 runs off 166 balls, rescuing Derbyshire from 17 for 4 to 248 for 4, erasing the deficit.

In their first innings, Derbyshire scored 111 runs, thanks to Matthew Fisher and Ben Coad, who took five and three wickets, respectively, putting the side in a strong position.

Yorkshire then scored 353 runs, with Dawid Malan contributing a fantastic innings of 106 runs and Shan Masood scoring 67 runs. Mark Watt took a five-wicket haul for Mickey Arthur’s Derbyshire.

Trailing by 242 runs, Derbyshire lost four wickets with only 17 runs on the board, as Ben Coad and Matthew Fisher displayed another brilliant bowling performance, taking two wickets each.

However, Haider Ali and Leus du Plooy played brilliantly, stitching an unbeaten partnership of 231 runs, giving their side a six-run lead against Shan Masood-led Yorkshire.

It is pertinent to mention here that several renowned Pakistani cricketers have been delivering outstanding performances for their clubs in the ongoing County Championship.

Earlier this week, star Pakistani fast bowler, Hassan Ali, scored back-to-back first-class half-centuries, achieving a quick 54 runs off 36 balls.