Murree Administration Prepares for Summer Tourist Season

The divisional administration has issued a directive to the district administration, local police, traffic police, and other departments in Murree to make necessary arrangements within a week in preparation for the summer tourist season.

This comes after Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha made a surprise visit to Murree to assess the preparations for the season and presided over a meeting to review the progress of ongoing development projects.

During the meeting, it was announced that a parking plaza would be constructed on Jhika Street, covering a 10-kanal area with a capacity to accommodate 700 vehicles. Plans were also underway to construct a gymkhana club on a 10-kanal site in Lower Jhika Gali.

The Public Health and Engineering department presented a plan to establish a treatment plant to address waste management concerns affecting the water supply from Murree to Rawal Dam. The goal of this plant is to protect clean water from contamination.

PHA Director General Ahmed Hasan Ranjha announced that a public park spanning 16 kanals would be developed in Murree. To alleviate traffic congestion, the Punjab Highway Authority is constructing roads from Bansara Gali to Bariyan, Bostal Mor to Burori, and Gharial Camp to Kari Nakar.

Commissioner Chattha emphasized the need for swift completion of the parking plaza and highlighted that the gymkhana club would benefit both the local community and tourists. He directed the highway department to expedite road construction work and stressed that Murree is a “climate-sensitive place” requiring appropriate measures.