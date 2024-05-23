Pakistan Football Appoints British-Indian Assistant Coach Ahead Of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Trishan Patel has joined the national football team as an assistant coach and will work under the stewardship of the Pakistan head coach Stephen Constantine.

Patel hails from Britain, but he has a South Asian connection in his heritage, as his ancestors hail from India. This is the first time an Indian-origin professional will work with the Pakistani senior football team.

Previously, the British-Indian coach worked as an online performance analyst for the national team during the November FIFA World Cup matches of Saudi Arabia and Tajikistan.

He will be given additional responsibility with the role of the assistant coach and will continue his role as a performance analyst in the Pakistan team’s coaching staff.

Patel has prior experience working with English Premier League teams Liverpool and Luton Town. He worked in different capacities for these two clubs, but the PFF appointment was his first international assignment in November.

Alongside experience he also has a UEFA ‘A’ License to his name and has worked for the England ‘C’ team as a professional coach boasting a strong CV for the role of assistant coach.

ALSO READ LPL Cuts Ties With Dambulla Franchise Over Match Fixing Allegations

Pakistan will take on Saudi Arabia on June 6 at the Jinnah Stadium in their Group G tie of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers whereas their last match will be away from home against Tajikistan on June 11 at the Dushanbe Central Stadium.