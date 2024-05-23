TECNO Super Awards: A Soft Stir of Excitement Emerges

Leading the pack with innovative gifts and unique ideas to captivate its users, TECNO, Pakistan’s renowned global smartphone brand, has come up with yet another grand surprise.

The brand never fails to amaze us, does it? Each time they outdo themselves with something even more impressive. This time, however, the surprise is bigger and more spectacular than you can imagine, promising to exceed all expectations with an exciting competition and incredible line of prizes.

TECNO Pakistan just announced the year’s biggest competition: the SUPER AWARDS. The contest is called “SHOT ON CAMON”!

This year is mostly all about the new CAMON30 Series, which is the ultimate game-changer. With its top-notch features and awesome giveaways, it’s been winning over users and followers left and right.

This contest offers a variety of categories attuned to your expertise and interests. First up is “Colourful Discovery”, inviting submissions that depict the vibrant hues of nature or anything fitting the category’s theme. Next is “Poetic Portrait”, where art, beauty, and depth intertwine with your personal touch of imagination. Then there is “Super Night”, about portrayals of the mesmerizing beauty of the night, from starry skies to scenes that evoke the essence of nighttime.

Following that is “Creative Perspective”, providing a platform to exhibit your unique creative angle. Lastly, there is “Life in Motion”, a special category for vloggers to show dynamic aspects of life and surroundings. The possibilities are endless, as long as you incorporate aesthetics into your content.

With Super Awards, always come the super prizes.

First up, we have the “TECNO Photography Master” award, where one lucky winner will walk away with a whopping $5,000 cash prize. Next, we have the “London Photography Tour Award”, offering a thrilling three-day photography tour for seven participants.

Moving on, we have the prestigious Gold Award with a generous winning amount of $3,000. The Silver Award winner isn’t far behind, with a chance to snag $2,000. And last but not least, the Bronze Award winner will take home a cool $1,000. In total, there will be 15 winners across the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Award categories.

But wait, that’s not it! There’s also an exclusive award category reserved for non-CAMON or non-TECNO users.

Non-TECNO and Non-Camon 30 users can join the fun by resharing their favorite works using the same hashtags on their Instagram. Out of all the entries, 10 participants with the most likes stand a chance to win a CAMON 30 Series phone.

How to apply for the SUPER AWARDS?

Global TECNO users can select any submission category, share their best work captured with TECNO CAMON30 Series phones on Instagram using the specific hashtags #ShotOnCAMON and #TECNOCAMON30Series, while also submitting high-quality entries along with personal information to the official email address ([email protected]) in this format:

Subject: [Country Name] + @IG Username + ShotOnCAMON

Body: Name of Submission Categories and Title of Work. Specify the category for each submission.

Please note that you cannot submit the same work to multiple categories.

Attachments:

High-res images with TECNO watermarks (short edge ≥1000px, <30MB, JPG).

Screenshots of complete EXIF information.

Videos shot with TECNO phones (<500MB, ≤90s, MP4), with cover image (short edge ≥1000px, <30MB, JPG).

Submission dates are from May 15th to September 30th, 2024. With competition heating up, time is precious, so act fast.