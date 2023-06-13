Survey Reveals Record-Low Employee Loyalty in UAE

Job loyalty and long-term service are no longer common among UAE workers, as more than 90 percent of them actively seek new employment opportunities, according to an expert cited by Arabian Business.

A report by PageGroup, the parent company of Michael Page, found that 95 percent of UAE workers are open to new jobs, compared to a global average of 90 percent.

According to Jon Ede, Regional Director of Michael Page UAE, loyalty has lost its appeal and employees are increasingly interested in exploring new jobs. This poses a greater challenge for employers in retaining top talent. The report also revealed that 68 percent of the 625 UAE respondents were actively searching for new roles within the next six months.

The pandemic has significantly impacted work culture worldwide. People’s experiences during the pandemic, characterized by heightened stress and newfound freedom, have permanently changed their relationship with their jobs.

This shift has been referred to as the “Great Resignation” or “Quiet Quitting,” representing a transformative change in workplace dynamics, as stated by Pierre-Emmanuel Dupil, Senior Managing Director for the Middle East and Africa at Michael Page.

Jon Ede stressed that companies need to reevaluate their talent strategies to counter this trend. Insights from the report indicated that UAE workers prioritize work-life balance, with six out of ten respondents choosing mental health and work-life balance over career success.

Work-life balance was found to have the greatest influence on job satisfaction, surpassing factors like pay, training, and benefits. Moreover, 32 percent of respondents were willing to reject a promotion if they believed it would negatively affect their well-being.

This “Invisible Revolution” is not a temporary movement but a profound shift that may have long-lasting implications for the labor market. The “Great Resignation” appears far from over, with the report showing a doubling in resignation levels in 2022 compared to 2021. Employee attitudes and motivations are changing across all age groups, nations, and industries, which represents a permanent shift from the time before the pandemic.

Job loyalty is now an exception rather than the norm, even among content employees who are open to grabbing better opportunities. The resignation cycle is expected to continue as change becomes the new standard.

