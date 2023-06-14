ANF Busts Drug Trafficking Rings in Multiple Operations

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has conducted several operations against drug trafficking organizations, arresting four individuals and confiscating a large quantity of drugs.

An ANF representative stated that six operations were carried out against groups involved in drug sales.

In one operation, officials stopped a vehicle near a toll plaza in Gujranwala and discovered 93.6 kilograms of heroin hidden within the car’s secret compartments. Two suspects believed to be involved in drug trafficking were arrested.

The representative also revealed that 50 kilograms of heroin was found in a drain near a bypass in Quetta, and eight kilograms of marijuana was recovered from plastic bags in an area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In another operation, a suspect was apprehended in Mianwali with 1.2 kilograms of opium and 40 grams of marijuana.

At an international terminal in Karachi, ANF officials discovered five kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (ICE) inside a container booked by a private company for shipment to Australia. The arrested individuals have been charged under the Narcotic Act, and further investigations are being made.