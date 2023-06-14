Punjab Govt Fires Homeopathic Doctors and Staff in Government Hospitals

The Punjab government has made the decision to remove homeopathic doctors and their medicine manufacturer staff from their positions. Homeopathic treatment will no longer be available in the province.

The provision of homeopathic healthcare in the public sector has been terminated, with the posts of homeopathic doctors in government hospitals and hikmah being abolished.

ALSO READ Punjab Govt Begins Recruitment for 1,000+ Doctors

The Punjab health department made this decision to promote allopathic medicine, with alternative treatment funds now being exclusively allocated for allopathy.

Kashif Malik, head of the Homeopathic Alliance, has expressed concern about this decision and has urged the Punjab caretaker Chief Minister (CM) to reconsider and reinstate the positions of homeopathic doctors. He has also warned that if the vacancies are not restored, a nationwide protest will be initiated.

ALSO READ Peshawar’s Young Doctors Protest Unfair Wages

This exclusion of homeopathic treatment in Punjab has sparked debates about the availability and accessibility of diverse forms of healthcare, raising concerns among practitioners and patients who have found comfort in homeopathy as a form of treatment.