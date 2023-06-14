CDA Announces Good News for Employees

In recognition of their dedicated service during the distribution of free flour in the month of Ramadan, a total of 84 employees from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) will receive an honorarium equivalent to one basic salary.

The decision to grant this gratuity was made, and an amount of Rs. 18,74,000 has been approved for the distribution of the honorarium among deserving employees.

ALSO READ Punjab Govt Fires Homeopathic Doctors and Staff in Government Hospitals

The recipients of this honorarium include employees from various departments, such as CDA Hospital, HRD, MP2, Parliament Lodges, and Road and Maintenance Department.

Among the beneficiaries, 25 employees are from the ICT, while 59 employees are from the CDA.

The gratuity is also extended to the health department and emergency staff who were on duty at the flour distribution points. Their efforts and commitment to serving the community during Ramadan are appreciated, and they will be rewarded accordingly.

The notification regarding the approval of the honorarium was issued by the HRD department after receiving the necessary approvals from the Chief Commissioner and the Chairman of the CDA.

ALSO READ Minister Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Burns Unit in DI Khan

It acknowledges that the employees went above and beyond their regular office hours, performing several hours of extra duty. Despite not receiving payment for the extra duty or overtime, these employees diligently carried out their responsibilities.

Furthermore, the notification highlights that the employees were not provided with transport facilities for commuting during their duty on the free flour distribution project. Despite these challenges, their commitment and performance have been recognized, and the honorarium is being granted to them based on merit.

This initiative serves as an acknowledgment of the employees’ hard work and dedication in serving the community during the month of Ramadan, ensuring the smooth distribution of free flour to those in need.