Another Kiwi Star Ruled Out of Cricket World Cup 2023 After Kane Williamson

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Jun 14, 2023 | 11:09 am

New Zealand has received yet another blow as star all-rounder, Michael Bracewell, has been ruled out of the World Cup 2023 due to a ruptured right Achilles tendon.

During the match against Yorkshire last Friday, Bracewell, who represented Worcestershire, experienced discomfort while batting and was forced to retire hurt on 11*.

Subsequent medical examinations confirmed the severity of the injury, leading to the news that the all-rounder would require surgery and a long rehabilitation period.

The 32-year-old cricketer is scheduled to undergo surgery in the UK this Thursday and will face a six to eight-month rehabilitation, effectively ruling him out of the mega event.

Responding to the development, New Zealand coach, Gary Stead, expressed his disappointment surrounding the absence of key players from the side ahead of the ODI World Cup.

Stead praised the contribution of Bracewell to the national team since his international debut, highlighting his exceptional skills across batting, bowling, and fielding.

The coach commended his mental resilience and wished him a successful recovery. Despite the setback, Bracewell remains pragmatic and focused on his rehabilitation journey.

In another blow, captain, Kane Williamson continues to be sidelined due to a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament sustained during the Indian Premier League (IPL) in April.

However, there is a glimmer of hope for the participation of the skipper in the event as his recovery timeline suggests a potential return in time for the prestigious tournament.

