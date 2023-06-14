List of Pakistani Cricketers Who Will Feature in Global T20 Canada

As many as 14 Pakistani cricketers have been selected for the upcoming third edition of the Global T20 in Canada, scheduled to take place from July 20th to August 6th.

The Toronto Nationals have chosen former captain Shahid Afridi, emerging cricketers, Zaman Khan and Saim Ayub, as well as opening batter, Abdullah Shafique.

Veteran all-rounder, Shoaib Malik, wicket-keeper batter, Azam Khan, and fast bowler, Shahnawaz Dahani, will represent the Mississauga Panthers in the tournament.

Emerging spinner, Usama Mir, along with all-rounder, Hussain Talat, and right-handed batter, Usman Khan, have been selected by the Brampton Wolves for the 18-day event.

Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Haris will play for the Surrey Jaguars, while Mohammad Rizwan will play for the Vancouver Knights. Abbas Afridi will play for the Montreal Tigers.

The Global T20, which will be held after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19, will be held at Brampton Sports Park, with renowned cricketers from around the world participating.

Rashpal Bajwa, President of Cricket Canada, stated that after Canada regains ODI status, the event will serve as a catalyst to begin its new campaign and fulfill its vision.

“Cricket Canada is thrilled to announce the return of the Global T20, which is set to entertain fans with exciting matches and some of the industry’s best players,” he said.