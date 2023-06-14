Minister Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Burns Unit in DI Khan

Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Security Faisal Karim Kundi inaugurated the burns and plastic surgery unit at Mufti Mehmood Hospital in Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan) on Tuesday.

The event was attended by former Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ahmad Karim Kundi, as well as distinguished officials from Gomal Medical College, such as Dr. Nasim Saba Mehsud, Dr. Umar Shah Astrana, and Dr. Muhammad Wasim. Additionally, duty doctors, paramedics, and esteemed members of the community were in attendance.

In his address, Minister Kundi expressed his commitment to equipping all hospitals in DI Khan with state-of-the-art facilities. This proactive approach eliminates the need for patients to undertake arduous journeys to other cities like Islamabad, Multan, or Lahore for medical treatment.

Kundi acknowledged the doctors’ efforts and self-sufficient initiatives that resulted in the establishment of the burns and plastic surgery units at Mufti Mehmood Hospital. This achievement signifies a significant step forward in enhancing healthcare services and accessibility in the region.